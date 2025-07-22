Eagles, Steelers Linked To Available All-Pro
Will the Philadelphia Eagles make another addition for the safety room?
This has been a popular talking point and remains the case. There is a lot of talent on the board still and USA Today's Nick Brinkerhoff shared a list of the best remaining free agents with landing spots and had the Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers among the top options for All-Pro safety Justin Simmons.
"No. 3. Justin Simmons, S (2024 team: Falcons)," Brinkerhoff said. "Simmons is no stranger to playing the waiting game. He signed a one-year deal with the Falcons in the middle of August last year, so this isn't unfamiliar territory for the free agent. The 31-year-old spent eight seasons in Denver prior to a one-year stint in Atlanta – earning second-team All-Pro honors in four of the last six campaigns. Despite being one of the game's better safeties, Simmons is still looking for his first playoff appearance.
"The Steelers, Eagles and Chiefs all figure to be in the market for a safety. Each of them figure to offer the chance to play in a playoff game and chase a ring. If that's what Simmons is truly looking for, one of those three make sense. Landing Spots: Eagles, Steelers, Chiefs.
This would be an unsurprising move at this point. There was so much buzz early in the offseason and Simmons himself even said he'd be interested in a deal. Nothing has happened, though. If the Eagles feel the need to add, this is an easy move.
