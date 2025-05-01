Eagles Struck Gold With Surprise NFL Draft Selection
The Philadelphia Eagles have been one of the most talked about teams over the last week or so.
It's not because the team just won the Super Bowl this past February, but instead because Philadelphia just had yet another great draft class on paper. Philadelphia made 10 selections in the NFL Draft and had the top-ranked draft class in the NFC East, per Pro Football Focus.
Four out of the Eagles' 10 selections made it on ESPN's Matt Miller list of his top 100 selections in the 2025 NFL Draft. Philadelphia's selection of Jihaad Campbell was ranked at No. 4. That pick has been talked about the most, but he isn't the only guy who has turned heads. Philadelphia landed defensive tackle Ty Robinson with the No. 111 pick in the fourth round and Miller ranked the selection as the 37th-best overall pick in the NFL Draft.
"No. 37. Ty Robinson, DT, Philadelphia Eagles (Pick 4-111)," Miller said. "My final overall ranking: No. 51. Robinson was one of the best value adds in the draft, as the Eagles got a player ranked just outside my top 50 early in Round 4. Robinson is more accomplished as a run stopper than a pass rusher, but the Eagles are as good at developing defensive linemen as anyone in the NFL. Their tutelage makes me confident of Robinson's higher grade coming to fruition."
Philadelphia had high expectations before the NFL Draft, but it's considered to be even better now.