Eagles Struggling Against Washington, Trail 20-14 at Halftime

PHILADELPHIA – The blueprint to beating the Eagles is out there, and Washington is utilizing it to a tee.

That blueprint?

Run the ball right at them.

Washington did exactly that, with Brian Robinson hammering away.

The rookie running back, who didn't play in the first meeting between the teams, had 60 yards on 16 carries and his 1-yard TD with 1:39 to play in the second quarter helped give the Commanders a 20-14 lead at halftime of their NFC East matchup against the Eagles on Monday night at Lincoln Financial Field.

It’s the first time Philly has trailed at halftime this season.

The Eagles allowed 100 yards on the ground on 29 runs. They ran the ball just four times.

In addition to not being able to stop the run – something that has been building for the previous four games when the Eagles surrendered at last 120 yards on the ground in each of those games – the defense could not get off the field on third down.

Washington converted nine of 12 third downs.

Both their TD drives spanned more than 11 minutes, giving the visitors a huge edge in time of possession with 23:49 to 6:11 for the Eagles.

Playing just their third game in 29 days, the Eagles forced an early fumble from Taylor Heinicke that set up a short scoring drive.

The Commanders would not go away, as one might expect since they have played five straight games that have been decided by five or fewer points. They are 3-2 in those games.

The Eagles defense forced a three-and-out on the opening possession of the game, but a roughing the punter penalty on Breed Blankenship gave Washington another set of downs. On the first play from there, however, Josh Sweat strip-sacked Heinicke, giving the defensive end 3.5 sacks this season.

The fumble was recovered by Marlon Tuipulotu at the Washington 18.

It was the 19th forced a turnover by the Eagles’ defense this year – 12 interceptions and seven fumble recoveries.

Hurts ran for 12, Boston Scott added another 5-yard run, then Hurts snuck in from a yard away with 12:21 to play in the opening quarter. It was the QB’s seventh rushing score of the season. He had 10 last year.

Later, after the Commanders tied the game on a 13-play, 75-yard drive that consumed 7:21 of clock, Hurts threw his 13th TD of the season, this one a 6-yard jump pass to Dallas Goedert. It was the tight end’s third touchdown of the year and second straight game with one.

The score gave the Eagles a 14-7 lead with 1:30 to go in the opening quarter.

The Commanders took 6:30 off the clock on a field goal drive in the second quarter. A 44-yard kick by Joey Slye made the score 14-10.

Slye ended the half with a 58-yard field goal.

