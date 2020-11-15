Eagles Stumble out of Bye Week, lose to Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The Eagles took off last week, and based on the way they played coming out of the bye it looked they just went ahead and added an extra week of vacation.

The New York Giants scored on their first two possessions, even getting another long run from quarterback Daniel Jones, and kept pace in the NFC East with a win 27-17 win at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

The Eagles haven’t been good emerging from a bye under head coach Doug Pederson.

The last time New York had beaten the Eagles was 1,470 days when they won a 28-23 decision on Nov. 6, 2016. Philly had won eight in a row against the division rival since then.

All that is history now, leaving the Eagles to pick up the pieces and get ready to go to Cleveland next Sunday with a 3-5-1 record.

That record, incredibly, keeps them atop the NFC East, but the Giants, now 3-7 heading into their bye, made it closer.

The talk all week around the Eagles was the return to good health, with several key players getting back on the field, including running back Miles Sanders, right tackle Lane Johnson, and defensive tackle Malik Jackson.

Turns out, it doesn’t matter how healthy a team is if it can’t find a way to win.

Where the Eagles weren’t healthy was at the guard position. Isaac Seumalo spent the week practicing in his 21-day window of practice but was never activated from IR. Nate Herbig, who had started all eight games before the bye, didn’t play, either. In their places were Matt Pryor and Sua Opeta.

What the Eagles really needed was for Isaac Seumalo to return at the left guard spot and Herbig move back to the right side. Herbig, though, did not play. He had been listed on the injury report early in the week with a finger injury but was a full-go at practice later in the day.

The Eagles sort of made a game of it in the second half but couldn’t dig out of a first-half hole that saw them trail 14-3 after two quarters. They were 0-for-5 on third down in that time and the starting field position for each drive was their own 25, 9, 11, and 6.

The Eagles never did get a first down on third down, going 0-for-9.

That ineptitude was matched by their penchant for penalties. The Eagles committed 11 of them for 74 yards, including two on special teams that cost the Eagles field position.

Jones was the defense’s nemesis again. In their first meeting, a 22-21 win just three weeks ago, Jones had an 80-yard run that would’ve been a touchdown had he not fallen down after reaching a speed of 22.1 according to NextGen Stats.

On Sunday, Jones ran the read-option again and fooled the Eagles again, ripping off a 34-yard touchdown run to open the scoring. The Giants never looked back, though the Eagles cut the lead to 14-11 on a 56-yard Boston Scott touchdown run with 12:31 to play in the third quarter and a Miles Sanders PAT run. It was Scott’s sixth career TD and all of them have come against the Giants.

The Eagles defense wasn’t up to the task, giving up consecutive long pass plays, the first that covered 27 yards to Sterling Shepard against Avonte Maddox the next to Golden Tate for 38 yards against Nickell Robey-Coleman. The Giants wrapped up the drive with Wayne Gallman’s second TD of the game, this one from one yard out. Gallman’s first came from two yards away.

Again, the Eagles answered by getting a five-yard run from Corey Clement, his first TD since Oct. 11, 2018, also against New York.

But Wentz was sacked trying a two-point pass and the score stood at 21-17.

That was the closest Philadelphia would get.

Jones played his second straight turnover-free game and ended with 244 yards passing with 21 completions in 22 attempts. He also ran for 66 yards on seven carries.

The Eagles entered as the fourth-best team against the pass, allowing 209 yards through the air per game

The Giants ran for 151 yards. The Eagles had 156.

Carson Wentz was 21-for-37 for 208 yards without any interceptions or lost fumbles.

In his return from a two-game injury absence, Miles Sanders ran 15 times for 85 yards with two catches for 10 yards. Boston Scott had 63 yards on three runs and a catch for 11 yards.

Tight end Richard Rodgers had four catches for 60 yards and Jalen Reagor four for 47.

Get the latest Eagles news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the EagleMaven page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow me on Twitter @kracze.