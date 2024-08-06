Eagles' Stunt Turning Into Valuable 'Safety' Net
PHILADELPHIA - Veteran cornerback turned safety James Bradberry wasn’t even a sure bet to be in Philadelphia on Aug. 5.
Life moves quickly in the NFL and after C.J. Gardner-Johnson completed an excellent rep in 1-on-1 drills against star tight end Dallas Goedert, the brash, playmaker was heading inside with an undisclosed injury.
The next man up to replace CJGJ was Bradberry, the 2022 second-team All-Pro who is still standing in Philadelphia despite all the trade rumors.
As the calendar creeps further into August and Bradberry remains on the roster his chances of starting the season with the Eagles are increasing.
Currently, the Eagles are down three safeties with Gardner-Johnson joining Sydney Brown (rehabbing from a torn ACL) and Mekhi Garner (hamstring) on the injury list.
Moving to safety was Bradberry’s idea to attempt to carve out value to an organization that used significant resources to upgrade the CB position in the offseason.
“It was my thought after the season. I went to them and had a meeting. I just wanted to try it out,” Bradberry said last month.
So far it’s been so good for Bradberry because football IQ travels.
“It’s going smooth so far,” Bradberry said of the move. “I think it’s mainly just learning the communication. You definitely have to talk more when you’re out there, make sure you get the call and get the communication out to the linebackers and the corners."
Pressed into action Monday, Bradberry looked calm, collected, and hardly overwhelmed.
“He’s smart. He doesn’t miss a beat,” safety Reed Blankenship said. “It’s funny because we joke now that he’s asking me questions now. It used to be me asking him questions about what I should do when I was rookie. Now it’s different and it’s pretty cool. He’s picking it up fast. He’s an athlete, and he’s smart, and that’s what safeties need to be.”
Veteran defensive coordinator Vic Fangio noted how difficult the transition can be.
“The list of guys successfully transitioning from corner to safety is very small, with success,” Fangio said. “There are guys that have done it, but it really wasn't what you want. We'll see if he can do that.”
It’s still unlikely Bradberry is a part of the Eagles’ plans at safety this season but what once looked like a stunt so Howie Roseman could kick the can to a late-round conditional draft pick down the road, is now shaping up as a real “safety” net for the Eagles’ defense.
“James has got a good feel for football,” Fangio said. “Very knowledgeable. So that will help him in that transition.”
