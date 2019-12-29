Eagles Suffer More Injuries, but Hold 10-3 Lead at Halftime

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Scoreboard aside, the Eagles are in a world of hurt against the New York Giants.

Injuries have hit Philly hard this season and Sunday was no different.

Already shorth-handed coming into the game, with tight end Zach Ertz, right tackle Lane Johnson and cornerback Jalen Mills out, the Eagles lost running back Miles Sanders, guard Brandon Brooks, and cornerback Avonte Maddox to injury in the first half.

The Eagles, though, hold a 10-3 lead in their bid to win the NFC East with a victory. It doesn’t appear the Eagles will get any help from the Washington Redskins in Dallas and Philly must win to go to the playoffs.

Dallas, which needs the Eagles to lose to win the division and go the postseason lead Washington 20-3 at halftime.

The Eagles will need to figure out how to win without Brooks more than likely, and maybe Sanders and Maddox.

Brooks was carted off following the extra point attempt once Carson Wentz hit backup Josh Perkins for a 24-yard touchdown with 1:52 left in the second quarter to open a 10-3 lead. Brooks injured his right shoulder and it looked serious.

Sanders has an ankle injury. He had nine carries for 52 yards during his time in the game.

Maddox’s injury is uncertain. There was no announcement in the press box to what happened.

The Eagles defense has done a nice job bottling up Saquon Barkley holding him to three yards on five carries.

The Eagles scored first on a 31-yard field goal from Jake Elliott, but the Giants tied it on a 37-yard field goal from Aldrick Rosas.

Wentz, though, converted a fourth-and-one sneak from the New York 25 then on the next play connected with Perkins for the only TD of the half.

The touchdown extended to 19 Wentz’s string of consecutive games with a TD pass, which is the longest active streak in the NFL.