Eagles Suggested 'Last Offseason Move' Involves Star
The Philadelphia Eagles still have some room for growth this offseason and one position group has been talked about at length in recent weeks.
Philadelphia drafted safety Andrew Mukuba in the second round of the 2025 National Football League Draft and it wouldn't be a shock to see him have a big role right away. On top of this, the Eagles have guys like Reed Blankenship, Sydney Brown, and Tristin McCollum. But, the safety position has been talked about a lot thanks in large part to the fact that two-time Pro Bowler Justin Simmons specifically said he would be open to joining Philadelphia in free agency.
A lot has been made about Simmons and Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron suggested the team should sign him as the team's "last offseason move."
"Philadelphia Eagles: Sign a familiar face as a depth safety," Cameron said. "Following the trade of C.J. Gardner-Johnson, the Eagles addressed the safety position in the draft by selecting Andrew Mukuba, a dynamic option for the back end. However, the defense could use more depth at the position. Justin Simmons is one potential solution.
"Although he’s never played for Philadelphia, Simmons is well-acquainted with Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who coached for three seasons in Denver. Over that span, Simmons enjoyed the best seasons of his career, earning a pair of All-Pro nods and posting the highest PFF overall grade of his career (90.8) in 2019."
The Simmons chatter isn't going away. Should the Eagles give him a chance to reunite with Fangio?
More NFL: Eagles Trade Led To ‘Steal Of The Draft’