Eagles Super Bowl Champ Connected To Saints
One former Philadelphia Eagles Pro Bowler is still out there for the taking in free agency.
Carson Wentz has had a roller coaster of a few years and is one of the top free agents still out there on the open market after spending the 2024 season with the Kansas City Chiefs. He was just a part of the team that lost to the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX but he has won Super Bowl with Philadelphia.
Where will he land now? ESPN's Katherine Terrell floated the New Orleans Saints a potential fit.
"Carson Wentz," Terrell said. "Wentz, 32, spent the past season with the Kansas City Chiefs as a backup and hasn't been a primary starter since his 2021 season with the Indianapolis Colts. Wentz's best season was in 2017, when he went 11-2 as a starter with the Philadelphia Eagles and threw 33 touchdowns before tearing his ACL, opening the door for backup Nick Foles to win a Super Bowl that season."
It's not hard to see why the Saints could be a fit. They have a clear need at quarterback with Derek Carr dealing with an injured shoulder. It's not clear if he will even be able to play in 2025. The Saints aren't flush with cap space right now. A guy like Wentz could be a cheap option with plenty of starting experience. If there is a team that is going to take a chance on him and give him a chance this offseason, maybe the Saints could be it.