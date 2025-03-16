Eagles Super Bowl Champ Could Be One-And-Done
The Philadelphia Eagles traded a key piece of the defense ahead of the 2024 National Football League season and attempted to replace him through free agency.
Philadelphia traded Haason Reddick to the New York Jets and one of the ways the team tried to replace him was by signing former Jets defensive end Bryce Huff to a three-year, $51.1 million deal.
Huff struggled in 2024, though. He finished the regular season with 2.5 sacks across 12 games played. He only made six starts and saw his playing times significantly reduced throughout the campaign. Philadelphia was fortunate to get a lot of production elsewhere, like with Josh Sweat and Zack Baun among others, so Huff didn't have a big opportunity.
Now, it seems like his time in Philadelphia may not extend to the 2025 season. It recently was reported by FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz that the Eagles are "open" to trading Huff and also tight end Dallas Goedert.
"Sources: The Eagles have been open to trade talks involving TE Dallas Goedert and DE Bryce Huff," Schultz said. "Goedert is in the final year of his deal, while Huff — one of last year’s big free-agent signings — has seen limited playing time due to Philly’s deep rotation."
It's not too surprising to hear that the Eagles may try to move on from Huff. The move didn't work out in 2024, but he was a pretty big pickup last year. Maybe it would make sense to run it back for another year.