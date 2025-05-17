Eagles Super Bowl Champ Linked To NFC Rival
There are still some former members of the Philadelphia Eagles looking for new homes.
One guy who is still out there in free agency is former All-Pro James Bradberry. There were rumors about Bradberry all last offseason, but the Eagles moved him to safety and he ended up making the roster but missed the season with an injury.
He's a free agent now and there hasn't been much buzz, aside from a meeting with the Buffalo Bills earlier in the offseason.
Bradberry is an intriguing option still out there and SB Nation's Kenneth Arthur suggested that the Los Angeles Rams should go after him.
"Cornerback James Bradberry has had at least one interception in every season of his career, with only one exception: Bradberry missed all of 2024 with an Achilles tear," Arthur said. "Prior to last year, Bradberry posted 19 interceptions in eight seasons, having spent half of his career with the Panthers and splitting the last four with the Giants and Eagles.
"Now 31 and looking to get a second chance, Bradberry is visiting teams like the Buffalo Bills and seeking redemption. Rather than give up draft assets and millions of dollars in cap space for Jalen Ramsey, should the Rams take a low-risk swing on Bradberry and another cheap veteran instead?"
Bradberry was fantastic for the Eagles in 2022 and then had a tough 2023 season. He's only 31 years old. The Rams are a contender in the NFC. Why not?