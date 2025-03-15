Eagles Super Bowl Champ Reportedly Joining Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys reportedly are signing a former member of the Philadelphia Eagles.
Philadelphia had wide receiver Parris Campbell in different roles throughout the 2024 season. He signed with the Eagles before the 2024 campaign and was released and then re-signed to the practice squad. Campbell appeared in five games for the Eagles in the regular season in 2024 and had six catches for 30 yards and one touchdown. The 27-year-old didn't play a huge role for the Eagles in 2024, but he's a Super Bowl champion and will always have that.
He entered free agency after the season and reportedly is staying in the division and signing with the Dallas Cowboys, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"Former Eagles free-agent WR Parris Campbell reached agreement today on a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys, per source," Schefter said. "The Cowboys become the third NFC East team for which Campbell has played."
The Cowboys have been looking for receiver help and were one of the teams that were linked to Cooper Kupp before he ultimately decided to sign with the Seattle Seahawks. The Cowboys missed out on Kupp, but now will get a solid depth option who already has experience in the division under his belt.
He may not have had a big role in 2024, but the Eagles were fortunate to have him. Injuries popped up in the receiver room throughout the campaign and having a depth option like Campbell was nice to have. Hopefully, he has success in Dallas.
