Eagles Super Bowl Champ Tied To NFC West
One guy who has been a hot name in free agency over the last few weeks is former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Rasul Douglas.
He spent the 2024 season with the Buffalo Bills and started 15 games. Douglas was traded from the Green Bay Packers to the Bills during the 2023 season. He's out there in free agency right now and recently visited with both the Miami Dolphins and Seattle Seahawks.
Douglas is one of the top guys still out there looking for a new home. NFL Trade Rumors currently has him ranked as the ninth-best free agent still available.
Where will the Eagles Super Bowl champion land? ESPN's Matt Bowen made a list of the best fits for some of the top remaining free agents and had the Seahawks for Douglas.
"Best team fit: Seattle Seahawks," Bowen said. "In Seattle, Douglas would compete with Josh Jobe for the No. 3 corner spot and provide overall depth in a secondary that likes to mix zone coverage (Cover 2 and Cover 3) with its man schemes.
"Douglas is a physical corner with the length to disrupt the ball in the air and the willingness to set an edge against the run (five tackles for loss last season). He has the necessary skills to play zone coverage, and he uses his 6-foot-2 frame to challenge receivers on the perimeter. Douglas returned one of his five interceptions for a touchdown in 2023, and he had five pass breakups last season."