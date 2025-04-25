Eagles Super Bowl Champ To Represent Philly At NFL Draft
The Philadelphia Eagles had a great first night of the National Football League Draft and will try to replicate that on Friday night.
Philadelphia has the No. 64 overall pick and No. 96 overall pick. The No. 64 pick is in round two while the No. 96 pick will conclude the third round of the draft on Friday night. The Eagles already have made one great move by landing Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell.
Who will the Eagles get in the second round? That's unclear at this point, but it is known that Eagles Super Bowl champion Beau Allen will be representing the team in the second round on Friday night. He spoke about the honor, as transcribed by team reporter Dave Spadaro.
"I'm humbled, honored, and really excited," Allen said.. "This is going to be so much fun. I am very much aware that it isn't about me; it's about the player the Eagles draft as he starts his NFL future. He's going to hear his name called. It's going to be his moment, so I have to make sure I don't pull a John Travolta...My plan is go up there and do my job, look good, and have some fun...
"I'm definitely going to be wearing my Super Bowl (LII) ring, a nice suit with Eagles green, and an accessory that I'm not going to tell you about," Allen said. "It's gonna be a nice fit. And if I have a chance to make multiple announcements, I'm going to change my look and see how that goes. But, really, it's about making the announcement, honoring the player, and doing the Eagles proud. I'm really honored by this."
More NFL: Eagles Predicted To Pair Jihaad Campbell With 'Passionate Defender'