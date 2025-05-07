Eagles Super Bowl Champion Sends Message To Philly
The Philadelphia Eagles obviously aren’t going to look exactly the same by the time the 2025 National Football League season kicks off.
This isn’t the most shocking statement of all time. There have been plenty of moves made — both additions and subtractions — that have already proven it. The Eagles lost another player recently as former receiver/return man Britain Covey opted to sign with the Los Angeles Rams.
Before leaving the organization though, he shared a message to Eagles fans on social media.
"Can't put into words how much Philly has meant to me and my family," Covey shared on Instagram.
The 28-year-old made his National Football League debut with the Eagles in 2022. He appeared in all 17 games for the team and racked up 308 return yards on 33 attempts. In 2023, he appeared in 16 games and led the league with 417 return yards on just 29 attempts. He also chipped in four catches for 42 yards. In 2024, he dealt with injuries and was only able to play in five games. Covey finished the season with seven catches for 34 yards to go along with 46 return yards on six attempts.
He'll now join a Rams team that has had a roller coaster of an offseason to this point, including the addition of superstar receiver Davante Adams. The team also decided to move on from fellow receiver Cooper Kupp. Hopefully, Covey gets a shot to show what he can do in Los Angeles.