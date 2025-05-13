Eagles Super Bowl Champion Visiting NFC Foe
One former member of the Philadelphia Eagles reportedly is visiting another NFC team on Tuesday.
Former Eagles cornerback and Super Bowl LII champion Rasul Douglas currently is a free agent after starting 15 games for the Buffalo Bills last year. It's unknown where he will sign, but NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday that he's visiting the Seattle Seahawks.
"Veteran CB Rasul Douglas is visiting the Seahawks today, per source," Pelissero said.
Douglas was taken in the third round of the 2017 National Football League Draft by the Eagles and spent the first three years of his career in town. Douglas appeared in 46 overall regular-season games with Philadelphia across three seasons. He made 18 starts over that span and finished his stint in Philadelphia with five interceptions and 118 total tackles. He was waived by the Eagles in 2020 and was claimed by the Carolina Panthers.
He spent the 2020 season in Carolina and has had stints with the Green Bay Packers and Bills ever since. Last year, he started the 15 games with the Bills and finished the season with five passes defended, one forced fumble, 58 total tackles, and five tackles for loss.
The Seahawks are a team that already looks very different this offseason. Seattle traded Geno Smith away and signed Sam Darnold and selected Jalen Milroe in the 2025 National Football League Draft. The Seahawks also cut ties with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett and signed Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Will the Seahawks now land the former Eagle?