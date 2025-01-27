Eagles Super Bowl: Date, Time, Location, Everything Philly Fans Need To Know
The Philadelphia Eagles are your NFC champions.
Philadelphia just took down the Washington Commanders on Sunday evening and officially will be moving on to the Super Bowl. The Eagles will face off against either the Kansas City Chiefs or the Buffalo Bills for the National Football League's biggest prize.
The Eagles dismantled the Commanders in impressive fashion. Philadelphia came out on top on Sunday, 55-23. The Eagles tallied seven touchdowns on the ground including three each for Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts.
Philadelphia's magical season will continue for one more game. The Eagles will face off against the AFC champion on Sunday, Feb. 9 with kick-off scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET from Caesars Superdome. The Super Bowl will be broadcast live on your local FOX-affiliated station. Hip-hop superstar Kendrick Lamar will perform at halftime of the clash.
To sum up, here is the most important information:
Date: Sunday, Feb. 9
Kick-Off Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
Location: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)
Half-Time Performer: Kendrick Lamar
If you're looking for tickets, they are going to be expensive and can be found on your typical ticket websites like Ticketmaster, StubHub, etc.
It's unknown who the Eagles will face, but we will find out in just a few hours. All in all, the Eagles have surprised a lot of people this season and now they will have the opportunity to do so once again. Philadelphia lost against the Chiefs in 2023, so maybe there could be some sweet revenge on the way if they can beat the Bills on Sunday night.
More NFL: Eagles Set Scoring Record, Rout Commanders, 55-23, To Reach Super Bowl LIX