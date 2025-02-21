Eagles Super Bowl Hero Called ‘Perfect’ Option For NFC Team
The National Football League offseason just recently kicked off but there already has been a lot of chatter about what the Philadelphia Eagles are going to do.
Philadelphia clearly is going to be one of the most talked about teams of the offseason. The Eagles are now reigning Super Bowl champions but have a lot of questions with free agency just about to be here.
In March, the Eagles could end up facing some big changes with guys like Josh Sweat, Zack Baun, and Milton Williams heading to free agency.
USA Today’s Jacob Camenker made a list of “perfect” free agent targets for each team and listed Sweat for the Arizona Cardinals.
“No Arizona defender had more than five sacks during the 2024 NFL season (Zaven Collins)," Camenker said. "Sweat had eight during the regular season for the Eagles and wreaked havoc in Super Bowl 59, racking up 2.5 sacks of Patrick Mahomes. Jonathan Gannon coached Sweat for two seasons in Philadelphia, so perhaps he will be interested in using some of the Cardinals' $73.1 million in cap space (fourth-most in the NFL) to land one of the best pass rushers on the open market.”
Sweat had arguably the best game of his life in the Super Bowl and now is going to get paid well. He racked 2.5 sacks in the Super Bowl and will be one of the best pass rushers on the open market.
This isn’t the first time Arizona has been suggested as a hypothetical fit and surely won’t be the last.
