Eagles Super Bowl Hero Named Potential Fit For 3 Teams
Where will the Philadelphia Eagles' top free agents land this offseason?
We aren't going to have to wait long to find out. The offseason is in full swing and we're going to start to see moves in free agency as soon as Monday. Things are about to heat up in a big way and Eagles Super Bowl hero Josh Sweat should have a healthy market.
He had 2.5 sacks in the Super Bowl and eight sacks in the regular season. Sweat also is just 27 years old. There's going to be a team that hands him a rather large contract. CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani made a list of the top pending free agent edge rushers and had Sweat at No. 1 and linked him to the Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots, and the Arizona Cardinals.
"Jalen Hurts is a great player, but Sweat probably should have won Super Bowl MVP last month," Dajani said. "He registered seven pressures, six combined tackles and 2.5 sacks on the biggest stage vs. the Chiefs, and even forced an interception by pushing Joe Thuney into Mahomes at the goal line. Sweat led the Eagles with 54 pressures in 2024, and recorded 41 combined tackles, eight sacks and 15 QB hits in 16 games played.
"Josh Sweat turns 28 later this month, and he's ready to cash in on the open market. He appears to be the top edge player in this free agency class. In 104 career games played, the former fourth-round pick out of Florida State has recorded 43 sacks. Spotrac projected AAV: $18.8 million (No. 16). Best team fits: Titans, Cardinals, Patriots."
