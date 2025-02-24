Eagles Super Bowl Hero Predicted To Leave Philly In Free Agency
The Philadelphia Eagles could look a little different on the defensive side of the ball in 2025.
Over the next month or so there’s going to be a lot of chatter about the Eagles’ pending free agents. Free agency is going to be here in March and one guy who guy who will intriguing to follow is Josh Sweat. He was a hero in the Super Bowl and racked up 2.5 sacks against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Sweat made $10 million in 2024 and absolutely deserves to get a bigger deal this offseason. Will that will be with Philadelphia? The Delaware News Journal's Martin Frank predicted that won't be the case.
"Josh Sweat, edge rusher," Frank said. "The Eagles re-signed Sweat to a one-year deal last spring at a lower salary. But they won't be able to do that again after Sweat had 2.5 sacks of Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl, and is coming off a solid regular season with 8 sacks. Verdict: Gone."
It's going to be hard to keep everyone around this offseason. Sweat just had the best game of his life and had a great 2024 season overall. Along with him, Zack Baun, Milton Williams, and Mekhi Becton are all free agents, along with others.
The Eagles aren't going to be able to keep everyone. Spotrac currently is projecting Sweat to land a three-year deal worth over $56 million. He has been great with Philadelphia, but his time with the Eagles could be coming to an end.
