Eagles Super Bowl History: History, Results Ahead Of Chiefs Rematch
The Philadelphia Eagles are moving on to the Super Bowl.
There weren't too many people who expected this would be the case before the 2024 season began, but the Eagles have surprised some people. Philadelphia has dominated since its Week 5 bye week and arguably has been the best team in football.
Now, the Eagles will have a chance at the crown but will have to go through the two-time reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in order to do so. Philadelphia certainly is familiar with the Chiefs as the two duked it out in the Super Bowl in 2023. Kansas City as a chance at a three-peat. If it can accomplish that, the first and third of those wins would've come against the Eagles.
Here's a complete history of Eagles Super Bowl appearances:
Total Number of Appearances: 5 (including 2025)
Last Appearance Before 2025: 2023 (Super Bowl 57)
First Appearance: 1981 (Super Bowl 15)
List Of Appearances: 1981, 2005, 2018, 2023, 2025
Super Bowl Opponents: Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots, New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Chiefs
First Win: 2018 vs. New England Patriots (Super Bowl 52)
Super Bowl Record: 1-3
The Eagles were the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs and the Chiefs were the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. Philadelphia got to this point by beating the Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, and Washington Commanders in the playoffs. The Chiefs got here by beating the Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills.
More NFL: Eagles Breakout Star Takes Hard Stance On Super Bowl Availability