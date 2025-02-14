Eagles Super Bowl Parade Route: Everything You Need To Know
It's Valentine's Day and the city of Philadelphia surely is going to show the Eagles a lot of love.
The Eagles took down the two-time reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX and now the team is going to celebrate on Friday afternoon. The Eagles are holding their Super Bowl parade throughout the city on Friday and it will begin at 11 a.m. ET at Broad Street and Pattison Avenue.
The parade will then work its way up toward the Art Museum where there will be a ceremony around 2 p.m. ET.
You can find a complete map of the parade route right here, as shared by Jason Martinez of FOX29 or below.
As you can see in the image above, the parade will kick off at Broad Street and Pattison Avenue and work its way up straight toward city hall. From there, it will start to veer off a tad and head toward the Art Museum. It is estimated that over one million people will be in attendance for the parade on Friday so you're going to want to get there early.
There were reports out on Thursday night about people already camping out near the Art Museum so they could get a good spot for the presentation later today. That seems a tad early, but it just goes to show that there are going to be plenty of people in attendance for this party. Stay hydrated and stay safe.
More NFL: Eagles 25-Year-Old Projected To Land $40 Million Deal