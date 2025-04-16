Eagles Super Bowl Rubbed Cowboys Legend Wrong Way
The Philadelphia Eagles are riding a high right now.
Philadelphia just took down the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX to win its second championship in team history. The first Super Bowl win obviously came in 2018 when they took down the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.
The Eagles made it to the Super Bowl two years ago, but weren't able to get over the hump against the Chiefs.
All in all, there's been a lot of winning recently for the Eagles. This clearly has rubbed Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith the wrong way and he shared that he's "sick of" the Eagles on "The Sweet Spot."
"I’m sick of it," Smith said. "We have allowed others to nitpick at the star and make fun of the star and make fun of the star and that's what happens—now all of a sudden over the last 20 years, they win two Super Bowls and they think they’re the best thing on the planet, and everywhere I go I hear, ‘Go Birds.’ I’m sick of hearing, ‘Go Birds.’ I’m always asking where are you going? You still got a long way to go to get to us.
"That part bugs me, it bugs me because in my heart I truly believe our organization should be contending for an NFC Championship and even a Super Bowl at least once or twice every decade because every team recycles every decade. For us not to be there over the last 30 years is a crying shame."