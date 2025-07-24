Eagles Super Bowl Star Getting New Role
The Philadelphia Eagles drafted Cooper DeJean last year and it didn't take long for him to shine as a rookie.
He had some injury issues pop up ahead of the 2024 NFL season, but when he was ready to roll, he shined. DeJean was dominant from the nickel spot in the Vic Fangio-led defense. DeJean thrived and he even hauled in an interception in the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Eagles clearly like him and are trying to find even more ways to get him involved, this includes seeing some time at safety and even outside corner, as shared by ESPN's Tim McManus.
"Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has designs to expand Cooper DeJean's role in Year 2. DeJean, whose star shot up following his pick-six of Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LIX, has been getting looks at safety in base packages to go along with his nickel corner duties. Fangio said he'll get reps at outside corner as well as he searches for a way to keep Cooper on the field at all times. 'I love a challenge,' DeJean said after Thursday's practice."
DeJean is just 22 years old and quickly has emerced himself in the Philly fanbase. His rookie year went about as good as you could hope for. Now, it sounds like he's going to have even more opportunities in front of him in 2025 in his sophomore season. What's next for the young corner?
