Eagles Super Bowl Star Rips Cam Newton, Defends Jalen Hurts
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts seems to be among the most polarizing players in the National Football League.
He’s a Super Bowl champion and Super Bowl MVP at just 26 years old. While this is the case, there are some out there who continue to rip him. Recently, former MVP Cam Newton is someone who came out against Hurts recently and specifically cited the weapons around him as a reason why he can't fully support Hurts as one of the top quarterbacks in the game. Former Eagles receiver Torrey Smith came to his defense, though
"Jalen is the only qb that gets punished because he has a competent GM," Smith said. in response to Newton. "Jalen does his job with what he has. Every other GM is trying to put their qb in the same situation as Jalen Hurts. Superhero ball is overrated. You can win because HE is your QB!"
Hurts has popped up all over the place in various quarterback rankings this offseason. There are some who believe he's one of the league's top 5 quarterbacks and others who think he is more in the middle of the pack. At the end of the day, all that matters is wins and losses and Hurts has plenty more wins than he does losses. On top of this, he has a Super Bowl ring under his belt now. All of these rankings aren't important, but it is nice to see someone of Smith's caliber coming to Hurts' defense.
