Eagles Super Bowl Star's Replacement Emerging In Training Camp
When the Philadelphia Eagles lost pieces of the pass rush, including Josh Sweat, Milton Williams, and Brandon Graham, there were some serious questions about how the team would get through.
That's a lot of talent to have to replace in one offseason. Real, regular season is still a month away so we won't truly see the fruits of Philadelphia's labor until then, but the Eagles were busy. The Eagles signed former New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs pass rusher Josh Uche along with Azeez Ojulari, formerly of the New York Giants. The Eagles also drafted Jihaad Campbell, who returned to practice sooner than expected.
These three, plus internal options already with the team are going to be interesting to follow as Vic Fangio attempts to rebuild the defense and navigate through the losses.
Fangio was asked about Uche specifically on Monday and had some high praise for the 26-year-old.
"Yeah, I think Josh has had some good practices here in play," Fangio said. "He's flashed and had some really good plays. You know, like a lot of the guys that are new, he just needs to eliminate the negative plays. The negative plays aren't something you guys may see or know. It's just reacting and covering and the way we want to play the run. The nuances of the defense. He's got to master it but overall he's had a good camp and I see him getting better each and every day. The same thing with (Azeez Ojulari)."
Uche is young and has a double-digit sack season under his belt (11 1/2 sacks in 2022 with the Patriots). But, he had a not-so-great 2024 season with the Patriots and Chiefs (two sacks, 23 tackles in 13 games).
The fact that he's already impressed Fangio hopefully is a sign that Uche could return to his 2022 level of play in his first year in Philadelphia.