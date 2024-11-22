Eagles Super Bowl-Winning Head Coach Predicted To Get Fired In Offseason
One former member of the Philadelphia Eagles certainly is having a forgettable season.
Former Eagles Super Bowl-winning head coach Doug Pederson currently is the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. He took over the organization ahead of the 2022 campaign and is in his third season as head coach. The Jaguars finished with a 9-8 record in each of the last two years but this season has been a disaster.
Jacksonville currently is in last place in the AFC South with a disappointing 2-9 record. Nothing has gone the Jaguars' way and unfortunately ESPN's Jeremy Fowler predicted that it will end up costing Pederson his job.
"The team had high hopes when hiring defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen, whose Jaguars rank last in total defense," Fowler said. "Defensive backs coach Kris Richard and quarterbacks coach Mike McCoy would be interim coaching candidates, though right now that feels like a moot point. And where does GM Trent Baalke, on whom owner Shahid Khan has leaned heavily for football guidance in past years, fit into the equation should Pederson go?
"The prevailing theme from people I've talked to around the league is that Jacksonville will have little choice but to completely reset in the offseason and move on from both. Some within the team believe Pederson hasn't lost the locker room, and the back end of the schedule is manageable, with five of the six opponents currently holding a losing record. But that's probably too much optimism for this situation. This season has been a strain, though players were trying to stay upbeat through film sessions Monday."
Unfortunately, things haven't worked out for Pederson with the Jaguars.
