Eagles Superstar AJ Brown Announced Major Life Update
The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the best overall players in football right now.
AJ Brown is a true superstar and continues to thrive year in and year out for the Eagles. Last year, he was only able to appear in 13 games and racked up 1,079 receiving yards, 67 catches, and seven touchdown receptions.
He's one of the top overall receivers in football and just helped the Eagles take down the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl this past February. That's one ring and it appears as though he has another on the way. Brown took to social media on Saturday with a post to announce his engagement to girlfriend Kelsey Riley.
Brown is the latest in a slew of Eagles to rack up two different rings over the last few months with guys like Lane Johnson and Jalen Hurts either getting engaged or married. It already was a great year for the Eagles star and it seems like it just took a step to another level.
The Eagles have had a great few months and things are just getting better for these guys. The big question is what's next for Philadelphia? The offseason has been full of rings, additions, and good vibes after the Super Bowl. There's still a few months to go until the 2025 National Football League season gets here and there's only going to be more more to come.
Congratulations to the young playmaker.