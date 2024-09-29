Eagles Superstar Could Return In Near Future
The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 action on Sunday.
Philadelphia is 2-1 on the young season and is looking to earn its third win of the season but will be undermanned heading into the contest. The Eagles won't have A.J. Brown or DeVonta Smith against the Buccaneers.
Brown has been dealing with a hamstring injury, and Smith a concussion. Although it's tough that neither will be available this week, it sounds like Brown could be back in the near future. He was ruled out for Philadelphia's clash against Tampa Bay but returned to practice and was on the team's flight to Tampa Bay, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia's Reuben Frank.
"Lane Johnson and A.J. Brown are both on the Eagles' charter that's about to leave for Tampa," Frank said. "Doesn't guarantee they're playing, but definitely a good sign."
Brown has been missed dearly but, realistically, could be back very soon. It seemed like he could be this week, but things didn't work out. Philadelphia will have its Bye Week in Week 5, which will give Brown even more time to get some repetitions on the field. Don't be surprised if Brown is back on the field catching passes from quarterback Jalen Hurts in Week 5 action against the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 13.
Smith's status is much more up in the air, but having an extra week to recover very well could give him enough time to get back on the field, too.