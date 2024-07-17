Eagles Superstar Cracks Exclusive List After Last Year's Historic Season
The Philadelphia Eagles must love what they have seen out of superstar wide receiver A.J. Brown.
Philadelphia acquired Brown in a trade with the Tennessee Titans ahead of the 2022 season and he has been everything the team could have hoped for and much more.
Brown immediately took over as the Eagles' top receiving option and has responded by becoming the first Philadelphia receiver to record 1,400 or more yards in his first two seasons with the team. The young superstar has been so good that he was voted as the National Football League's No. 6 receiver heading into the 2024 campaign, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
"Brown fought (CeeDee Lamb) and (Davante Adams) for the top five but didn't record enough Tier 1 votes for consideration," Fowler said. "Regardless, he's a matchup nightmare who's the only Philadelphia receiver to post back-to-back 1,400-yard receiving seasons in his first two years as an Eagle. The last to do so in one season was Mike Quick in 1983.
"Rare blend of excellent size, athleticism, and skill," an AFC exec said. "That's why the Eagles have paid him twice." Eagles GM Howie Roseman traded for Brown in the 2022 NFL draft, gave him a four-year, $100 million contract, then doubled down with a three-year, $96 million extension in April. "Other receivers might be better all-around but if you need to win one-on-one on a slot fade or a slant, (Brown) can play through contact and makes contested catches better than just about anyone," an NFL personnel evaluator said."
Brown has been fantastic since joining the Eagles and won't be going anywhere anytime soon. Philadelphia fans certainly should be excited about him heading into the 2024 campaign.
More NFL: Eagles Fans Should Be Excited After Newest Superstar's Latest Comments