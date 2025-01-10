Eagles' Superstar 'Good To Go' For Packers Playoff Game
The Philadelphia Eagles are going to take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday and will have one of their biggest stars back on the field.
Philadelphia has been missing star quarterback Jalen Hurts over the last few weeks but will have him back for Sunday's Wild Card Round showdown against the Packers, according to NFL Network's
Ian Rapoport.
"Eagles coach Nick Sirianni says QB Jalen Hurts has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and is good to go vs the Packers," Rapoport said.
Hurts has been in the National Football League's concussion protocol and there were some questions about whether or not he would be able to get out of it in time for the Wild Card Round matchup. Luckily, the Eagles will have him back.
The Eagles star went down in Week 16 with a concussion against the Washington Commanders. He was knocked out of the game early and hasn't seen any game action since. The Eagles lost against the Commanders but were able to take down the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders in Week 17 and Week 18 with Kenny Pickett and Tanner McKee running the show.
Philadelphia will welcome the Packers to Lincoln Financial Field with kick-off scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Eagles faced off against the Packers in Week 1 of the 2024 season in Brazil and Philadelphia came out on top 34-29. In the game, Hurts threw for 278 yards and two passing touchdowns. He also logged 33 yards on the ground.
