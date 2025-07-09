Eagles Superstar Hints At Retirement Timeline
The Philadelphia Eagles are fortunate to have the best offensive line in football and it starts with six-time Pro Bowler Lane Johnson.
Johnson has spent his entire 12-year NFL career with the Eagles and is coming off another Pro Bowl and All-Pro season in 2024 en route to Super Bowl LIX.
He re-upped with the Eagles this offseason. Johnson is 35 years old now, but he has made it clear throughout the offseason so far that he is feeling good and feels even better than he did earlier in his 30s. He continued that trend on Wednesday while joining "Good Morning Football."
"Yeah, if there was anybody to end in a tie with, it would be (Brandon Graham)," Johnson said when asked if he would attempt to break a tie with Graham at 15 years with the Eagles or keep playing when his contract runs out. "It's crazy that we had a number of guys all together for all of these years. And yeah, I mean, it doesn't feel like No. 13 but here it is. I still feel young at heart but you know you can't ignore Father Time. But, man, I'm still having fun and I enjoy what I do. And I love being around the guys and competing. It's just something that I really love doing, every minute of it."
Johnson has been a superstar for this team and has shown no signs of slowing down. If this is his last contract, hopefully, the Eagles can send him out on top.