Eagles Superstar Is Biggest Difference-Maker For Super Bowl LIX
The Philadelphia Eagles have a chance to get some revenge.
Philadelphia is just under two weeks away from facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Kansas City is looking for its third straight Super Bowl win. The Chiefs began this stretch by taking down the Eagles in 2023.
The Eagles and Chiefs certainly both look different at this point roster-wise, but there are a lot of familiar faces. Jalen Hurts will be quarterbacking for the Eagles while Patrick Mahomes will be under center for the Chiefs. There is a lot of familiarity on both rosters from their first Super Bowl meeting in 2023, but the biggest difference absolutely will be Philadelphia running back Saquon Barkley.
He is going to be the biggest difference-maker for this Super Bowl. Barkley arguably was the most dominant offensive player in football this year. He won't win the Most Valuable Player award this year, although he is a finalist. Even though this is the case, Barkley was phenomenal and had over 2,000 rushing yards throughout the regular season.
Barkley rested in Week 18 and has looked refreshed since. He has over 400 rushing yards in the playoffs alone and five rushing touchdowns, including three in the NFC Championship Game against the Washington Commanders.
He was a member of the New York Giants the last time the Eagles were in the Super Bowl. New York let him go for some reason and now he could be the biggest factor in whether or not the Eagles will be hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy.
