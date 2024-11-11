Eagles Superstar Jalen Hurts Makes History In Win Over Cowboys
Don't look now but the Philadelphia Eagles are one of the hottest teams in football.
Philadelphia was counted out when it was 2-2 earlier in the year and riddled with injuries. The Eagles are in a much better place right now, and it has shown on the field since the Week 5 bye. Philadelphia hasn't lost since the bye week and now is 7-2 after taking down the rival Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon in convincing fashion.
Philadelphia won 34-6 over one of its biggest rivals and even was able to rest some of the team's biggest stars -- including quarterback Jalen Hurts -- towards the end of the game. That should come in handy as the Eagles have another tough rivalry game on Thursday against the second-place Washington Commanders.
Things are looking up for the Eagles, and Hurts' play is a major reason why. He struggled with some costly turnovers early on, but he has taken care of the ball more and has been amazing. After taking down Dallas, Hurts currently has 1,976 passing yards, 12 passing touchdowns, five interceptions, and has completed 69.8 percent of his passes. He also has 378 rushing yards to go along with 10 rushing touchdowns.
Hurts has been amazing and even made a little bit of history on Sunday. He became the first quarterback with a passing touchdown, rushing touchdown, and a 100+ passer rating in four straight games, according to CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr.
"Jalen Hurts is the first QB in #NFL history with a pass TD, rush TD, and 100+ passer rating in 4 consecutive games," Kerr said.
Things clearly are looking up for the Eagles, and Hurts can take the team far.
