Eagles Superstar Jalen Hurts Not Getting Credit He Deserves
The Philadelphia Eagles currently are 9-2 on the season and have the inside track to winning the NFC East after rattling off seven straight wins.
Things were tough early on and the Eagles were 2-2 heading into their Week 5 bye week. While this is the case, the Eagles have been rejuvenated ever since and have looked like the team many hoped they would be this season.
Superstar running back Saquon Barkley has been praised left and right and rightfully so. He is a legitimate Most Valuable Player contender and even is on pace to break the National Football League's record for most scrimmage yards in a season.
While this is the case, one player who isn't getting enough credit is quarterback Jalen Hurts. Even as the Eagles have stacked up wins, some have speculated that Hurts may not be able to get the Eagles over the top.
Hurts may not have extremely flashy stats, but he has been everything the Eagles have needed. So far this season, Hurts has 2,376 passing yards, 13 passing touchdowns, and just five interceptions while completing a career-high 69.1 percent of his passes. On top of that, he has 456 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns.
He has managed games well and has been able to help find ways to win games even with both A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith missing time this year and not much production out of the No. 3 receiver spot.
Hurts' turnovers are down and he has accounted for 24 total touchdowns and just under 3,000 total yards. The Eagles are lucky to have him and there's a reason why Philadelphia has been able to win so many games with him under center. Even if his stats aren't always flashy, Hurts is a winner and one of the better quarterbacks in football.
