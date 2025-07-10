Eagles Superstar Named ‘Dark-Horse MVP’
The Philadelphia Eagles have plenty of star power on their hands.
Philadelphia will try to win back-to-back Super Bowls and the offense is going to be powered by superstar running back Saquon Barkley.
He had a phenomenal first year in Philadelphia in 2024 and racked up over 2,000 yards and was arguably the most dominant offensive player in the game.
How will he follow it up? Former Pro Bowl running back Maurice Jones-Drew called him a “dark-horse” Most Valuable Player Award candidate.
"No. 1: Saquon Barkley," Jones-Drew said when ranking the running backs. "2024 stats: 16 games | 345 att | 2,005 rush yds | 5.8 ypc | 13 rush TDs | 33 rec | 278 rec yds | 2 rec TDs | 1 fumble lost. It's hard to imagine Barkley having a better campaign than the debut he just enjoyed in Philadelphia. He became the ninth player in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards in a season before helping lead the Eagles to the franchise's second Super Bowl title. Signing a two-year extension this offseason, the dark-horse MVP candidate is again set up to thrive with the Eagles essentially returning the entire offense for 2025, including most of the big boys up front."
Wouldn't that be something? Barkley didn't take home the award last year despite his big year. Maybe another could put him more firmly in that conversation. It would be something to see a running back win the award for the first time in years.