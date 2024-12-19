Eagles Superstar Saquon Barkley Can Still Make NFL History
The Philadelphia Eagles have three games left and there's still a chance that superstar running back can make National Football League history.
One thing that has been fun about this Eagles team especially throughout the second half of the season so far is the fact that Barkley has been chasing history. It just adds another little something to look out for each week on top of the typical wins and losses.
Barkley had a quiet game in Week 15 against the Pittsburgh Steelers and it didn't help that he missed some time during the game after going to the medical tent. While that is the case, Barkley still has a shot at history.
Where things stand right now, Barkley has 1,688 rushing yards and 1,964 rushing yards. At this point, he is 417 rushing yards away from Eric Dickerson's 2,105-yard single-season rushing record and 545 scrimmage yards away from Chris Johnson's 2,509-yard single-season scrimmage yard record.
Barkley currently is averaging 120.57 rushing yards per game and 140.28 scrimmage yards per game. This would put him on pace for 2,049.69 rushing yards and 2,384.76 scrimmage yards. Getting 120 rushing yards and 140 total scrimmage yards in a game is no joke. It's difficult enough but Barkley has games where he has significantly surpassed these numbers.
Barkley had 302 yards from scrimmage on Nov. 24, 198 scrimmage yards on Nov. 14, and 199 scrimmage yards on Nov. 3. If he could have a game similar to these three over the next three weeks, it would give him a chance.
It's not going to be easy, but he really can't be ruled out for either record, although the rushing record does seem more likely.
More NFL: Eagles 23-Year-Old Superstar 'Sleeper' For Major Award