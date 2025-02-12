Eagles Superstar Saquon Barkley Defends Taylor Swift
The 2024 National Football League season is behind us.
It was a roller coaster of a campaign that featured plenty of historic moments -- like Saquon Barkley becoming the ninth running back in NFL history to cross the 2,000-yard threshold -- and some not-so-great moments as well.
It was a fun season and the Eagles were able to come out on top in Super Bowl LIX over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Leading up to the game, there was more to talk about than just the action on the field. Global music superstar Taylor Swift is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Leading up to the game, there were plenty of conversations about Swift's plans for the game, who would be sitting near her, etc. She's a global powerhouse. When she does things, people want to know about it.
She obviously was at the Super Bowl to support Kelce and was shown on the jumbotron at one point and was surprisingly booed. She didn't do anything. They just showed her on the screen and some people throughout the stadium booed.
It was somewhat surprising but Barkley came to her defense and said he also found his surprising while on "The Howard Stern Show."
"I remember that they showed her on the jumbotron and she got booed," Barkley said. "I don't get it. I don't get why she was getting hate there. She's there supporting her significant other and she's made the game bigger. We're trying to expand the game and her being a part of it's only helping that, so I don't get the slack that she's getting."
