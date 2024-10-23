Eagles' Superstar Saquon Barkley Joins Historic Company
The Philadelphia Eagles wanted to add some firepower to the running back position this past offseason and certainly made the right call.
D'Andre Swift was very good for the Eagles last season and earned his first Pro Bowl nod after racking up a career-high 1,049 rushing yards, 214 receiving yards, and six total touchdowns. Swift was great, but the Eagles looked to make a big splash this past offseason.
Philadelphia certainly did so by landing former New York Giants superstar Saquon Barkley in free agency. New York let him go for some reason, and the Eagles jumped in and got a deal done.
Barkley has been everything the Eagles could've hoped for and more so far this season. He has appeared in six games so far this season and has 658 rushing yards, 103 receiving yards, and six touchdowns already. He is averaging 6.1 yards per rush and 109.7 rushing yards per game.
He has been amazing this season and joined legendary running back Adrian Peterson as the only other player to have 650+ yards and 5+ TDs while averaging 6.0+ yards per carry through the first six games of a season over the last 20 years, according to Philadelphia Eagles Central.
"Only two players over the last 20 seasons have 650+ yards and 5+ TDs while averaging 6.0+ yards per carry through the first six games of a season: Saquon Barkley (2024) and Adrian Peterson (2007). Legendary company."
The Eagles wanted to add a boost to the offense and certainly did so. If the Eagles are going to make some noise in the playoffs this year, Barkley will be the biggest reason why.
