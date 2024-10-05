Eagles Superstar Saquon Barkley Makes Team History
The Philadelphia Eagles entered last offseason looking for a way to add to the offense.
Philadelphia struggled down the stretch in the 2023 season and quickly looked to add another dynamic weapon to the offense in free agency. The Eagles did a good job doing so and snatched running back Saquon Barkley from the New York Giants in free agency to a large deal.
Barkley replaced D'Andre Swift and has been everything the team could've hoped for through four games. The Eagles are 2-2 on the young season, but it isn't because of Barkley's play. He has been amazing and even made team history.
The 27-year-old has been electric this season and, through four games, has racked up 435 rushing yards and 85 receiving yards. Overall, he has 520 yards from scrimmage this season, and that is the most ever by an Eagles player in four games, according to Philadelphia Eagles Central.
"Saquon Barkley’s 520 scrimmage yards are the most ever by an Eagles player in his first four games," Philadelphia Eagles Central posted. "100 more than anybody else."
Barkley has been the brightest spot for the Eagles through four games. Philadelphia has dealt with a plethora of injuries, but Barkley has done a good job helping to keep the team afloat. The Eagles should get healthier ahead of their Week 6 matchup and that should make Barkley's life easier.
No matter what happens the rest of the way, it's already clear that bringing in Barkley was the right move.
More NFL: Bold Take Could Be 'Beginning Of End' For Eagles' Nick Sirianni