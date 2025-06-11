Eagles Superstar Sees Himself In Jihaad Campbell
The Philadelphia Eagles may have struck gold once again.
2025 National Football League Draft first-rounder Jihaad Campbell hasn't been at full strength this offseason yet after undergoing left shoulder surgery. He needed surgery to repair a torn labrum and that's part of the reason why he dropped all the way down to No. 31 in the draft where the Eagles were able to snatch him.
He's had injury question marks, for sure, but the talent is there. He was projected among the top 10-15 talents in the 2025 draft class but fell into the Eagles' lap.
It'll be interesting to see how he adjusts when fully healthy and if he can carve out a big role early on. Although there are questions with him health-wise, he has already impressed 2024 breakout star Zack Baun.
"He's a big dude," Baun said. "Similar to myself, a versatile guy who can do a lot of different things. Just starting to see him move around a little bit — the dude can move. And he's impressively really smart on the board as well."
Baun was one of the best feel-good stories of the 2024 season. After mainly being a role player for the New Orleans Saints for years, he came over to Philadelphia and helped to unlock Vic Fangio's defense. The linebacker position is crucial in his scheme and if Campbell actually is anything like Baun, Philadelphia's defense could end up being even better in 2025 than it was last year.
That's a big aggressive, but if Baun sees something in Campbell, Philadelphia fans should be excited.
