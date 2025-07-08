Eagles Superstar Trio Reuniting For Good Cause
Three former members the Philadelphia Eagles will reunite soon for a good cause.
Steven J. Gaither of HBCU Gameday shared that former Eagles stars LeSean McCoy, DeSean Jackson, and Michael Vick will sit down together for 2025 MEAC Football Media Day.
"Philadelphia Eagles legend LeSean McCoy will be teaming up with two of his former teammates-turned-HBCU coaches," Gaither shared. "The two-time All-Pro running back, will serve as a special guest host for the 2025 MEAC Football Media Day. The event takes place on July 22 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, the home of the NFL’s Ravens. This year marks a major change. For decades, the MEAC held its media day in Norfolk, Virginia. Now, the event moves to an NFL venue, reflecting the league’s commitment to raising the profile of its HBCU programs...
LeSean McCoy’s appearance is more than just a celebrity booking. He was a teammate of both Michael Vick and DeSean Jackson, two new MEAC head coaches. Vick now leads Norfolk State, while Jackson is the head coach at Delaware State. All three were teammates with the Philadelphia Eagles, and McCoy co-hosted the podcast 25/10 with Jackson. Their shared NFL experience brings national relevance to the MEAC, highlighting the conference’s growing relationship with professional football."
Jackson currently is the head coach at Delaware State University while Vick is the head coach at Norfolk State University. The event will kick off later in the summer on August 23rd from M&T Bank Stadium, home of the Baltimore Ravens.
