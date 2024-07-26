Eagles Superstar Watched Bitter Rival This Offseason As Way To Improve
The Philadelphia Eagles certainly will look different in 2024.
Philadelphia had a great offseason and seems to be in a much better spot than it was at the end of the 2023 season. The Eagles made a flurry of moves headlined by the signing of former New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley.
The Eagles also made other changes, including to the coaching staff. Philadelphia brought in Kellen Moore to take over the offense after spending the last few years with the Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas Cowboys.
Philadelphia's offense certainly will look different with Moore at the helm and star DeVonta Smith has been preparing by watching Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb to see how he can adjust to the new offense.
"Every year you learn different things," Smith said on 94 WIP-FM's 'The Morning Show. "You start studying more people and things like that. I've been watching a lot of CeeDee (Lamb). Definitely being in this offense, the things that Kellen has done with him... So (I've been) watching him, seeing how they used him."
Lamb is one of the league's best receivers and shined in Moore's system. Smith has been great since joining the Eagles in 2021 and has two straight seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards under his belt. Moore's offense could help take Smith to an even higher level.
There's a lot to like about this Eagles team with the 2024 season on the horizon. Philadelphia struggled down the stretch last year but should be a whole lot better in 2024.
More NFL: Eagles All-Pro Suggested As Trade Option With Training Camp Kicking Off