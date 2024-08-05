Eagles Surprise Summer Trade Would Land Available Rival Standout Defender
The Philadelphia Eagles don't really need to do too much to the roster over the next few weeks despite having high hopes for the 2024 campaign.
Philadelphia had a great offseason and seems to be in a good spot with the 2024 campaign right around the corner. The Eagles had a strong offseason but it still could make sense to add to the defensive side of the football.
One player who could be on the trade block is New York Giants edge Azeez Ojulari, according to Bleacher Report's Anthony DiBona.
"New York Giants: Azeez Ojulari, EDGE," DiBona said. "The New York Giants have built quite an elite pass-rushing duo with Kayvon Thibodeaux and Brian Burns. However, that could mean Azeez Ojulari’s days in New York are coming to an end. Ojulari has failed to find consistency with the Giants and could be traded during the final year of his rookie contract."
DiBona put together a list of the most likely players to be traded by each National Football League franchise and mentioned Ojulari. He is just 24 years old and has shown some promise on the field, but has appeared in just 18 total games over the last two seasons.
He tallied eight sacks in his first season in 2021. Injuries have hurt him over the last two seasons but he still could be someone worth taking a look at. Ojulari had eight sacks for the Giants in 2021 and followed it up with just eight sacks over the last two seasons.
If Ojulari actually is available, he is someone the Eagles should consider adding to bring in more depth.
