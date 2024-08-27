Eagles Surprise Trade Would Send Veteran To AFC North Team, Per Insider
Will the Philadelphia Eagles pull off a trade on Tuesday?
After months of speculation, it is decision day. Philadelphia will have to trim down its roster to 53 players. The Eagles got a head start on Monday, but there is a lot more work to do before the deadline passes.
The Eagles are loaded throughout the roster and will have to make some tough decisions. One player who is up in the air right now is cornerback/safety James Bradberry. He has been the talk of the town this summer with many speculating that he could be on the way out of town and many others projecting he will stay.
Bradberry is the most difficult player on the bubble to predict where he will be when the 2024 season kicks off. He very well still could be playing for the Eagles, but ESPN's Bill Barnwell also called the Pittsburgh Steelers a possible landing spot in a trade.
"The Eagles promptly used their top two picks on cornerbacks in April's draft, leading Bradberry to move to safety, an experiment that might not last through the end of training camp," Barnwell said. "Even though they have already paid Bradberry a $9.6 million option bonus for 2024 and owe only an additional $1.2 million in guaranteed base salary, there are reports Philadelphia could cut him to help them get down to 53 men.
"Logical landing spot: Steelers. The 31-year-old Bradberry wouldn't command much more than a conditional draft pick in a trade given those circumstances, but we're talking about a cornerback who was playing at an All-Pro level two years ago. I have to imagine the (San Francisco 49ers) would give serious thought to signing him if he hits free agency, but would the Eagles trade him to a conference rival? Philadelphia might prefer to send him to an AFC team such as the Steelers, who have questions in the secondary."
We won't have to wait too much longer to see what will happen with Bradberry.
