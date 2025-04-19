Eagles Surprising Addition Called ‘Star Power’
The Philadelphia Eagles certainly have lost some pieces this offseason, but they have added some really talented guys as well.
Philadelphia’ pass rush got hit hard with Josh Sweat and Milton Williams signing elsewhere. The Eagles replenished it by signing Azeez Ojulari and Josh Uche among other moves.
Uche specifically has gotten a lot of positive buzz. Pro Football Focus’ Ben Cooper even said the deal was the one for Philadelphia with the most "upside" and that Uche has "star power."
"Philadelphia Eagles: EDGE Josh Uche," Cooper said. "Contract: One year, $1.92 million. Leave it to the Eagles to acquire a defensive lineman with star power for pennies on the dollar. In 2022, Uche established himself as one of the league's most promising edge rushers after racking up 56 quarterback pressures (tied for 20th), including 12 sacks (tied for 12th).
"A less productive 2023 campaign and a slow start to 2024 facilitated Uche’s exit, via a trade to the Chiefs before last season’s deadline. While the former second-rounder has been in something of a rut, the Eagles will put him in a position to succeed, as they often do with their young defensive linemen."
It's hard to not get excited about what Uche could do in Philadelphia. He only had two sacks in 2024 with the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs. He had three sacks in 2023 with New England. He racked up 11 1/2 sacks in 2022 with the Patriots which is really what is exciting. He's just 26 years old. Can the Eagles get him back on track?