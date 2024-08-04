Eagles Surprising Trade Would Land Young Colts Receiver To Add Depth
Could the Philadelphia Eagles pull off a trade over the next few weeks?
Philadelphia should be in contention for a Super Bowl title in 2024, but that doesn't mean it doesn't have room for growth. The Eagles did a great job going back to the drawing board this offseason and addressed some real roster holes that gave them trouble down the stretch in 2023.
The Eagles have one of the best rosters on paper but if they want to make another move before the 2024 season kicks off, it could make some sense to add another receiver behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.
One player who could be on the trade block is young Indianapolis Colts receiver Alec Pierce, according to Pro Football Network's Anthony DiBona.
"Indianapolis Colts: Alec Pierce, WR," DiBona said. "While Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs have shown plenty of potential for the Indianapolis Colts, Alec Pierce has failed to do the same — which is likely why the Colts selected Adonai Mitchell in the 2024 NFL Draft. Pierce is likely fourth on Indianapolis’ WR depth chart and could be on the move this season."
Pierce isn't a big-name option, but he could be a solid No. 3 receiver for the Eagles. He is just 24 years old and has had over 500 yards in each of the last two seasons to go along with four total touchdowns.
If the Colts are willing to let him go, it wouldn't hurt to take a flier on him and see what he can do in the Eagles' powerful offense.
