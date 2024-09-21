Eagles Surprisingly Could Trade Star LB To Bills
The Philadelphia Eagles certainly will be busy over the next few months.
The 2024 National Football League trade deadline will come and pass on Nov. 5, and Philadelphia will be an intriguing team to watch for. The Eagles are expected to be one of the top contenders to win the Super Bowl this season. Injuries already have hurt the team, but Philadelphia is expected to be among the league's best.
This could lead Philadelphia to add a player or two around the deadline to improve its chances of making a run at the Super Bowl. The Eagles also could end up trading a player or two away over the next few months, though.
ESPN's Dan Graziano mentioned linebacker Devin White as a possible trade candidate and mentioned the Buffalo Bills as a possible landing spot.
"The 26-year-old former Buccaneers star signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Eagles this offseason, but he lost the starting middle linebacker job to Nakobe Dean," Graziano said. "He sat out the first game of the season because of an ankle injury but was a healthy inactive for the Week 2 Monday night game against the Falcons. Of the $4 million the Eagles gave him, more than half was in the form of a signing bonus, so he'd be an extremely cheap veteran option for a team in need. White had 83 tackles and two interceptions last season in Tampa Bay.
"Potential landing spot: Buffalo Bills. They lost Matt Milano to a torn biceps in the preseason and Terrel Bernard to a pectoral strain in Week 2 against Miami. Buffalo could use more veteran support on the second and third levels of the defense. The Raiders and Patriots also make sense."
It's too early to know if the Eagles will trade White, but he will be someone to watch for.