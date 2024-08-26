Eagles Surprisingly Cut Former Second-Round Pick After Short Stint
The Philadelphia Eagles are starting to get a better look at the roster.
With the 2024 National Football League season just a few weeks away from kicking off, Philadelphia has to make tough decisions. The Eagles have to trim the roster down to 53 players and that means many others will be looking for new opportunities soon.
The Eagles are getting a head start on the moves and reportedly cut former second-round draft pick Max Scharping on Monday, according to KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson.
"Eagles release former (Houston Texans) second-round offensive lineman Max Scharping, per a league source," Wilson said.
Scharping was selected in the second round of the 2019 National Football League Draft by Houston. He spent the first three seasons of his professional career with the Texans and was a starter for most of his time in Houston.
The 28-year-old spent the last two seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals where he was more of a depth piece. He signed with the Eagles this offseason and was fighting for a spot on Philadelphia's loaded offensive line.
Scharping is just 28 years old and certainly will latch on with another team over the next two weeks. With the new season quickly approaching, we likely will see plenty of cuts and plenty of signings as well. Philadelphia certainly hasn't been a stranger to making moves and it also wouldn't be shocking to see the Eagles add in the coming days.
More NFL: Eagles Veteran In Danger Of Being Traded Before Season Kicks Off