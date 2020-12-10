Eagles Surprisingly Drafted a QB Last Year; Could it Happen this Spring?

The Eagles won’t draft a quarterback. They have one they just paid a lot of money, so forget about it.

That was the sentiment going into the 2020 NFL Draft.

With Carson Wentz entrenched as the face of the franchise who just months earlier was given a four-year, $128 million contract extension, the Eagles went out and picked a quarterback anyway, selecting Jalen Hurts with the 53rd overall selection last April.

The Eagles won’t draft a quarterback. They have one they just paid a lot of money to, so forget about it.

Same sentiment, different year.

Barring a four-game miracle to close the season, the Eagles are going to draft in the top 10. Currently, they own the sixth overall pick.

Wentz took the Eagles on that four-game miracle run last year, but he won’t do it again after being benched for Jalen Hurts beginning Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

Much has to happen if the Eagles are going to turn in the direction of taking a quarterback in the first round, and it begins with Hurts and how he plays.

Perhaps the most difficult domino that would have to fall would be trading Wentz and absorbing an astronomical hit in dead money and against the salary cap.

It’s highly unlikely, that the Eagles take a quarterback in the top 10, though GM Howie Roseman did say he wants to be a quarterback factory after they took Hurts last year.

So, just for fun and just in case...

MY TOP 5 QBS:

Trevor Lawrence. A no-brainer. If he comes out, and he hasn’t announced his intentions yet, the 6-6, 220-pound passer has the potential to be a generational talent. The New York Jets will grab him he comes out with the first overall pick.

Kyle Trask. Love everything about this kid, from his strong work ethic to his size, 6-5, 240. He reminds me of this year’s version of Joe Burrow, a riser due to production all season long. He has thrown six touchdowns passes in two games for Florida and has failed to throw less than three TDs in any game this year, and the competition level in the SEC is always top-notch. Trask has terrific pocket awareness and while not very mobile, he can move well enough to escape the pocket.

Justin Fields. The 6-3, 220-pound Ohio State signal-caller is an accurate passer with a 78.3 completion percentage but has had trouble with pocket awareness. Against a very good Indiana team, he threw three interceptions. He is also short on experience and the Big 10 doesn’t have a good track record for quarterbacks taken in the first round, with just two having that distinction in the last 25 years – Kerry Collins in 1995 and Dwayne Haskins last year.

Drew Brees was technically a second-round pick, No. 32 overall, in 2001, and of course Tom Brady lasted until the sixth round in 2000.

Zach Wilson. The BYU product s 6-3, but hovers around 200 pounds. He had surgery on his throwing shoulder so that’s a red flag, but his numbers this season are crazy good, with a completion percentage of 73.0, 27 touchdowns, and three interceptions in leading the Cougars to a 9-1 record thus far.

Trey Lance. His college career will end up consisting of just 18 games but has 28 touchdowns in those games without any interceptions. He played at North Dakota State, which canceled its fall season due to COVID-19 and had planned to play a spring season, but Lance has already said he will not play in the spring and get ready for the draft. Oh yeah, and he played at North Dakota State, where Carson Wentz played. The Eagles wouldn’t dare go back to the same well, would they?

Get the latest Eagles news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the EagleMaven page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow me on Twitter @kracze.