Eagles Surprisingly Linked To Fired Jets Coach
Could the Philadelphia Eagles add a former head coach to the staff?
Philadelphia currently is 2-2 on the young season and has given up 24 points per game on average. The Eagels' defense has shown some flashes but hasn't been able to maintain so far. But we are just four games into the season, so there is no reason to get hasty.
While this is the case, Bleacher Report's Joseph Zucker surprisingly floated former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh as an option to take over the defensive coordinator role.
"The Philadelphia Eagles were linked with Vic Fangio well before hiring him ahead of this season," Zucker said. "Firing him after just one year would be a bit of a surprise. At the same time, Nick Sirianni could plausibly get kicked to the curb if the Eagles don't find more consistency. His exit would mean a potential reshuffle for the entire coaching staff.
"It's not like the Philly defense is playing all that well under Fangio, either. The team is allowing 365.8 yards and 24.0 points per game, which are similar to last year's numbers. Were the Eagles to cut ties with Sirianni, Saleh would work on two fronts. He possesses a great defensive mind and would make an immediate impact in that regard. In addition, his time with the Jets could help bridge the experience gap should Philly hire a first-time head coach."
Saleh helped build one of the best defenses in football throughout his time with the Jets. He now is available, though, after surprisingly being fired this week. There's no chance he is joining the Eagles in the near future but maybe there could be a fit after the season.
